Team NT is proud to announce that Kyra McDonald will be the NWT’s flagbearer at the Wood Buffalo 2023 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremony.
Kyra, from Inuvik, is a 19-year-old Inuvialuit member of the NWT’s female hockey team.
She helped the female team to the gold-medal game at the 2018 Arctic Winter Games in Fort Smith and has also appeared at the Canada Winter Games, Canada Western Summer Games, North American Indigenous Games, and National Aboriginal Hockey Championships, where she was named female forward of the tournament in 2019.
Kyra is in her second year at Trinity Western University studying human kinetics. She has represented the NWT at major games in hockey, canoeing and volleyball.
“It was the last thing I was expecting to hear and I’m beyond excited,” Kyra said on Sunday.
“I’m so proud that I come from Inuvik. I’m so happy I have all that support from my community, it makes all the difference.”
Here are some extracts from a letter written by Team NT female hockey coach Kaylee Grant, nominating Kyra as flagbearer:
It is our honour to nominate Kyra McDonald as Team NT’s flagbearer for the upcoming 2023
Arctic Winter Games. Kyra is one of the hardest-working and most dedicated athletes; she is determined and self-motivated. She embodies what every athlete should be and possesses the qualities necessary to excel.
Kyra is an amazing role model for the female and indigenous athletes of the Northwest Territories. Providing her the opportunity to be showcased as our representative, as flagbearer, will exhibit the development of our female hockey program and female athletes in our territory.
Roughly 260 NWT athletes and 75 coaches, team managers and mission staff will attend tonight’s opening ceremony.
You can watch the ceremony by clicking here.