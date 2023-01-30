Team NT is proud to announce that Kyra McDonald will be the NWT’s flagbearer at the Wood Buffalo 2023 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremony.

Kyra, from Inuvik, is a 19-year-old Inuvialuit member of the NWT’s female hockey team.

She helped the female team to the gold-medal game at the 2018 Arctic Winter Games in Fort Smith and has also appeared at the Canada Winter Games, Canada Western Summer Games, North American Indigenous Games, and National Aboriginal Hockey Championships, where she was named female forward of the tournament in 2019.

Kyra is in her second year at Trinity Western University studying human kinetics. She has represented the NWT at major games in hockey, canoeing and volleyball.

“It was the last thing I was expecting to hear and I’m beyond excited,” Kyra said on Sunday.

“I’m so proud that I come from Inuvik. I’m so happy I have all that support from my community, it makes all the difference.”