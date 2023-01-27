Construction continues on Yellowknife’s annual Snowking Ice Castle, and this year, they’ve decided to offer the public a behind the scenes look!

Snowking and his merry band of ice carvers have are now offering guided tours of the construction site every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 1:30pm, running from January 31st to February 25th.

“People are curious about how this amazing thing come together and we want to give people a chance to come down, and that’ll be the behind the scenes chance to have a walk about and actually see how this happens.”

The tours are expected to last about an hour each. Guests can simply meet out in front of the castle and offer a small donation for admittance.

Construction of the castle is going along well, with the crew well ahead of schedule compared to previous years, both in regards to the physical building, and the organizing of performing talent and volunteers.

“It’s no secret that we’ve got an abundance of snow this year. Every time we go to visit the castle to see updates, WE’RE amazed and we want to share that with the tours.”

The snowslide and snow sculpting competition are both making a comeback this year. The castle is still expected to open to the public on March 1st.