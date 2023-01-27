The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is seeking input from residents and organizations on the Housing NWT Energy Management Strategy.

This work is guided by the Housing NWT Renewal Strategy and supports the core value in Housing NWT’s mandate to look for environmental and fiscal sustainability in all aspects of our work. This strategy also focusses on innovation in construction programs taking into account cultural appropriateness, energy efficiency, climate change, greenhouse gas reduction, and changing technology and demographics.

The Housing NWT Energy Management Strategy will support both Housing NWT’s energy goals and objectives, as well as the strategic objectives of the GNWT’s 2030 Energy Strategy. It will provide a long-term view towards 2050 to guide Housing NWT’s energy management decisions and investments. The Energy Management Strategy will create skills training, economic development opportunities and more reliable and sustainable energy systems for Housing NWT.

Feedback from the engagement will be used to finalize the strategy and inform the Energy Management Blueprint, a 3-year action plan that will outline realistic, achievable, and cost-effective strategies and solutions to:

· increase the energy efficiency of our housing portfolio;

· increase the use of renewable energy for space heating;

· increase the sustainability of our portfolio;

· increase the capacity to effectively maintain energy efficient systems;

· increase access funding for implementation; and

· stabilize the operating cost of our housing portfolio.

The Housing NWT Energy Management Strategy and Energy Management Blueprint are expected to be publicly released in spring 2023.

NWT residents and organizations are encouraged to complete the online survey available on the GNWT’s Have Your Say engagement platform. The deadline to provide feedback is February 21, 2023.