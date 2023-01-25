Home Base Yellowknife is officially taking over this year’s Coldest Night of the Year event.

Originally run by the Salvation Army, the Coldest Night of the Year is an annual event which is part of a nationwide campaign that raises money and awareness for charities serving hungry, homeless, and hurting people in our community. Since 2011 the Coldest Night of the Year has raised over $57,000,000 across Canada in 166 communities where 100% of net proceeds stay local to support various CNOY charity partners.

Additionally, Home Base YK is an organization that aims to help youth in Yellowknife by providing them with emergency housing and general support. Their stated goal is to have no youth left out from achieving life-long success.

This year, Home Base YK will be operating the Coldest Night of the Year event, with registration already available on their website. Participants will be walking for up to 5km, either on the main route, or with their own team along their own path. There is no age or ability restrictions, with everyone welcome to take part from toddlers with parents to active seniors. The official route will start and end at 4903-50th Street.

Home Base is also doing some additional fundraising for the event by selling CNOY toques.

The registration page for the event can be found by clicking here.