On January 20th, 2023, at approximately 8:42 PM, Yellowknife detachment received a report of an alarm at a business on Ellesmere Drive. Yellowknife detachment responded along with ā€œGā€ Division Police Dog Services and observed that a door to the business had been entered with force.

The initial investigation identified a suspect vehicle. Further patrols for this vehicle throughout the night led to a traffic stop with this vehicle behind a business on Franklin Avenue at approximately 2:40 AM. A 35 year-old man was located inside this suspect vehicle and arrested as they had a warrant for their arrest. The subsequent investigation determined this man was in possession of break-in tools. This man faces a charge of possession of break-in tools and has been remanded into custody. The investigation into the break and enter is continuing with the support of ā€œGā€ Division Forensic Identification Section.

On January 21st, 2023, at approximately 2:48 AM, Yellowknife detachment received a report of a break and enter in progress at a business on 48th Street. Police attended and learned from employees of the business a window of the business had been smashed. With the assistance of the owner of the business, the suspect was located nearby and arrested a brief foot pursuit. A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges, namely break and enter, and was released on an Undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.