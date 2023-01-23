On January 20th, 2023, at approximately 8:42 PM, Yellowknife detachment received a report of an alarm at a business on Ellesmere Drive. Yellowknife detachment responded along with “G” Division Police Dog Services and observed that a door to the business had been entered with force.

The initial investigation identified a suspect vehicle. Further patrols for this vehicle throughout the night led to a traffic stop with this vehicle behind a business on Franklin Avenue at approximately 2:40 AM. A 35 year-old man was located inside this suspect vehicle and arrested as they had a warrant for their arrest. The subsequent investigation determined this man was in possession of break-in tools. This man faces a charge of possession of break-in tools and has been remanded into custody. The investigation into the break and enter is continuing with the support of “G” Division Forensic Identification Section.

On January 21st, 2023, at approximately 2:48 AM, Yellowknife detachment received a report of a break and enter in progress at a business on 48th Street. Police attended and learned from employees of the business a window of the business had been smashed. With the assistance of the owner of the business, the suspect was located nearby and arrested a brief foot pursuit. A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges, namely break and enter, and was released on an Undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.