Earlier this week, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, and Diane Archie, Minister of Infrastructure of the Northwest Territories, announced joint funding of $14 million for the rehabilitation of the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk Highway.

Funding will support improvements to the existing highway by raising low profile embankment areas between KM 22 and KM 90, improving drainage, and installing guardrails as needed. The rehabilitation of the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk Highway will improve road safety and reliability for residents and provide a better driving experience to motorists.

The all-season highway is critical for residents of Tuktoyaktuk to access essential services and helps tourists discover northern communities and get to the Arctic Ocean.

Northern infrastructure is subject to the effects of unique land attributes, harsh environments, and climate change. Temperatures in northern Canada have increased 3 times more than the global mean warming rate and more than in southern Canada. The project is built in an area of continuous permafrost and is therefore highly susceptible to the impacts of a warming climate, including melting permafrost, which is a challenge experienced by various infrastructure assets across the North. This investment will increase the highway’s resilience and extend its lifespan.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, particularly those in the north, and improving the lives of Canadians.