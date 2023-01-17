On January 16th, the Fort Good Hope RCMP detachment received information a large quantity of crack cocaine was being transported into the community by an air passenger.

Yellowknife detachment’s General Investigation Section was able to act on this information and arrested a 31-year-old woman from Fort Good Hope for Possession of Crack Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking at an airport terminal on McMillan Street in Yellowknife. Incidental to arrest, approximately 147 grams of crack cocaine was located on her possession.

“While the estimated street value of this amount of crack is between $18,000- $20,000, the impact that it could have on a small community, is immeasurable” states Constable Charles Audet of Yellowknife detachment’s General Investigation Section. “Seizures of this nature are a difficult reminder of the role addictions play in the North and demonstrate the dangers that out of territory drug trafficking groups present.”

The general public remains the best source if information about drug trafficking in their communities. Anyone who has information about these types of activities is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.