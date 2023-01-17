News Alerts Sign Up
Mounties warn of fake bills in circulation in Yellowknife

By True North FM News Room
Fake bills seized by Yellowknife RCMP (Supplied, Yellowknife RCMP)

Residents and businesses in Yellowknife are being warned that counterfeit bills are in circulation around the city. On January 12th, Yellowknife RCMP received a report from a local financial institution approximately $500 worth of counterfeit bills had been recently discovered in deposits received from local businesses.

Police say while the bills, in $5, $10, and $20 denominations, were almost identical in appearance, but wear on the face of the bills highlighted the use of clear polymer substrate, in which a counterfeit impression was made.

Authorities say while the bills may look legit to the naked eye, they will have a different feel when handled or folded. Anyone who believes that they have counterfeit currency is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

