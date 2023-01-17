Residents and businesses in Yellowknife are being warned that counterfeit bills are in circulation around the city. On January 12th, Yellowknife RCMP received a report from a local financial institution approximately $500 worth of counterfeit bills had been recently discovered in deposits received from local businesses.

Police say while the bills, in $5, $10, and $20 denominations, were almost identical in appearance, but wear on the face of the bills highlighted the use of clear polymer substrate, in which a counterfeit impression was made.

Authorities say while the bills may look legit to the naked eye, they will have a different feel when handled or folded. Anyone who believes that they have counterfeit currency is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.