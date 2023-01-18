Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Frida!
1-year-old Frida is an energetic girl looking to find an active and affectionate family! She loves long walks, playing fetch and doing zoomies in our off-leash play run. She needs to continue working on her manners, but she makes up for it with her friendly and cuddly personality.
If you or someone you know would love to bring Frida home email [email protected]