News Alerts Sign Up
-10.7 C
Yellowknife
Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeWet Nosed WednesdaysFrida
Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Frida

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Frida!

1-year-old Frida is an energetic girl looking to find an active and affectionate family! She loves long walks, playing fetch and doing zoomies in our off-leash play run. She needs to continue working on her manners, but she makes up for it with her friendly and cuddly personality.

 
If you or someone you know would love to bring Frida home email [email protected]
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

More

Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Ben Kenobi

Tyler Mathieson -
Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Priscilla

Tyler Mathieson -
Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Buddy

Tyler Mathieson -
Wet Nosed Wednesdays

Umigook

Tyler Mathieson -

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News