Residents in the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu regions in the Northwest Territories are being warned that the NT RCMP is experiencing communication service disruptions, which could impact the public’s ability to contact police in an emergency situation.

Mounties say there is no timeline as to when the problem may be fixed, however, they’re urging anyone who may need police assistance, and are unable to get through to 911 or the RCMP through your phone, to visit their local detachment in person, or someone on your behalf if you’re unable to do so.

Police say any enquiries regarding the communication issues should be directed to the local service provider.