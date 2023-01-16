January 15-21, 2023 is National Non-Smoking Week! This annual event provides education and information to prevent youth and young adults from starting to use tobacco products and helps existing tobacco consumers to quit or limit their intake.

Whether it’s tobacco, cannabis, or vaping, quitting is one of the best ways to improve your overall health. In just one puff of a cigarette, a smoker will inhale as many as 7,000 chemicals into their lungs. Many of the chemicals found in cigarettes, chewing tobacco or vaping products are bad for your health.

Smoking can lead to many serious diseases and health conditions. People who smoke are more likely than non-smokers to:

Have a stroke or heart attack

Develop cancer, including lung, throat and mouth cancer

Live with heart disease or breathing problems like emphysema or chronic bronchitis

Experience erectile dysfunction

Second-hand smoke can also cause a number of health issues for the people around you. It is especially harmful to children and babies, and pregnant women.

There are lots of great reasons to kick tobacco to the curb. Your health, wallet, and family and friends will thank you. But quitting isn’t easy, so think about your reasons for quitting and keep them top of mind when you’re having a rough day.

If you or someone you know is interested in quitting or cutting down on smoking or e-cigarettes, please call the NWT Help Line at 1-800-661-0844.