The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is working with the federal department of Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) to determine the viability of a remediation-based economy in the Northwest Territories (NWT); and how to best position NWT residents and businesses to keep the economic benefits from remediation activities in the territory.

An online survey has been launched to help determine if – and how – the existence of a viable remediation economy can benefit NWT residents and businesses. NWT residents and business owners are encouraged to complete surveys now available on the GNWT’s Have Your Say engagement platform.

The feedback from the engagement will help the GNWT and the federal government better understand the steps and government supports that are needed to position Northern and Indigenous companies to compete for and benefit from opportunities in the remediation sector, and to plan and take action to realize this potential, leveraging existing programs where possible.