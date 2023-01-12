Any Yellowknife “shutterbugs” will soon have a chance to learn some new tricks!

Beginning on Wednesday, January 18th, the City of Yellowknife will be holding Photography courses for both beginners who are new to the camera, and those who have already wet their feet to the hobby.

Alex Bolanos, the Special Events Coordinator with the City of Yellowknife, shared some details about the course, including who will be teaching.

“Brent Currie is a local photographer. He’s done everything from Hockey Day in Canada here in Yellowknife, the Aurora’s, he does valley photography and landscape photography here in Yellowknife. I know he’s traveled as well and done stuff with the Alberta Aviation Museum. I know as a kid he was fascinated by cameras, and at every chance he loved playing with cameras, and using its focus and switching lenses.”

The courses will be held every Wednesday at the Yellowknife Multiplex. Classes will run start at 7:30pm, and last for an hour and a half. This course will start with the basics of the camera and lenses, depth of field and composition. It will explore exposure, and how to take control of it, instead of letting the camera decide how images look. It will also explore flash photography, and how to control flash in images. Finally the course will explore Aurora photography. Along the way, the course will also cover basic photo editing software and editing techniques.

The sign up sheet for the course can be found by clicking here.