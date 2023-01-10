The City of Yellowknife has mailed Property Assessment Notices to all ratepayers (persons or businesses responsible for paying property taxes). An assessment is a value placed on property for municipal and school tax purposes.

Assessment Open Houses are scheduled for January 19 and 20, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at City Hall. The Assessor will be on site to answer assessment questions by appointment. Residents may call 920-5664 or 920-5625 to make an appointment with the Assessor or to speak to a representative regarding assessments.

Please consult A Guide to Property Taxes posted on the City’s website for information regarding school support declarations and how to file an appeal of your assessment with the Board of Revision. Appeals may only be filed against the assessment values of your property, not the amount of taxes collected.

The deadline to file a School Support Declaration or Assessment Appeal is February 20, 2023.

Property owners can compare assessment with other similar properties in their neighbourhood using the City’s online tool, CityExplorer. For land comparisons, ensure similarity of location, lot size and zoning. For building comparisons, ensure similarity of age, quality, style and size.