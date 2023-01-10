News Alerts Sign Up
-18.6 C
Yellowknife
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsCity of Yellowknife Offering Property Assessment Open House
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

City of Yellowknife Offering Property Assessment Open House

By Connor Pitre
A file photo of city hall in Yellowknife. (Supplied by City of Yellowknife Twitter.)

The City of Yellowknife has mailed Property Assessment Notices to all ratepayers (persons or businesses responsible for paying property taxes). An assessment is a value placed on property for municipal and school tax purposes.

Assessment Open Houses are scheduled for January 19 and 20, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at City Hall. The Assessor will be on site to answer assessment questions by appointment. Residents may call 920-5664 or 920-5625 to make an appointment with the Assessor or to speak to a representative regarding assessments.

Please consult A Guide to Property Taxes posted on the City’s website for information regarding school support declarations and how to file an appeal of your assessment with the Board of Revision. Appeals may only be filed against the assessment values of your property, not the amount of taxes collected.

The deadline to file a School Support Declaration or Assessment Appeal is February 20, 2023.

Property owners can compare assessment with other similar properties in their neighbourhood using the City’s online tool, CityExplorer. For land comparisons, ensure similarity of location, lot size and zoning. For building comparisons, ensure similarity of age, quality, style and size.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News