100.1 True North FM wants your feedback!

We know everyone has ever changing styles so we want to stay on top of what the community wants to see, hear and expect from 100.1 True North FM!

Take some time to fill out our survey and you could have a chance to win many great prizes in both Yellowknife and Hay River!

Prizes include:

Two (2) $300 Gift Cards to North Mart Stores

Two (2) 20x24 paintings from NWT Artist Robbie Craig

Two (2) 3 Float Pack from Cetana Neurotherapy (valued at $200-$400 each)

Start the survey: