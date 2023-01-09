The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) invites flood-affected residents, businesses, community governments, and those who participated in the emergency response to have their say on the Hay River and K’atł’odeeche First Nation reserve 2022 flood preparedness and response activities.

The GNWT is launching an After Action Review (AAR) to hear the perspectives of those who were involved with or affected by the 2022 flood to prepare for future emergencies. The review will be divided into phases. The first phase will take place January-February 2023 and is designed to focus on Preparedness and Response to the 2022 flood. A second phase of the AAR will be undertaken later in 2023, which will be focus on the Recovery from the 2022 flood.

Feedback is being sought via an online survey, which will be open to the public until January 23, 2023.

The survey can be found by clicking here.