The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is now accepting funding proposals for the Early Childhood Infrastructure Fund (ECIF) for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

ECIF provides non-profit organizations and Indigenous governments with funding for infrastructure repairs and retrofits to support the preservation, expansion and creation of centre-based child care spaces in communities across the Northwest Territories.

This funding helps organizations pursue renovations that allow them to expand on or start new early learning and child care programs and provide families with a safe and caring environment for children to learn and grow in.

The deadline for proposals is on February 17th at 5:00pm.