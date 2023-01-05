The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) will establish a Not-for-Profit Sector External Advisory Committee to provide independent advice and recommendations to the GNWT to help strengthen the not-for-profit and charitable sector in the Northwest Territories (NWT).

The scope of the Committee’s work will include:

· providing strategic advice to the GNWT on funding related issues being experienced by the not-for-profit and charitable sector in the Northwest Territories;

· reviewing current GNWT social programming and identifying program areas that may be more effectively administered by the not-for-profit and charitable sector;

· reviewing current GNWT funding structures and processes and identifying recommendations to improve and enhance them for the not-for-profit and charitable sector; and

· providing recommendations and advice from the Committee to the Deputy Minister of Executive and Indigenous Affairs in writing via the Chair.

The GNWT is seeking up to six members for the Committee with past/current experience within the not-for-profit/charitable sector. Members are expected to represent their own views and are not intended to advocate on behalf of a specific organization.