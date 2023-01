Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Priscilla!

“1-year-old Priscilla is a lovely, well-mannered girl with lots of love to give. She’s always up for a snuggle and adores attention from her favourite people. This cutie is pretty easygoing and gets along with most dogs and children.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Priscilla home email [email protected]