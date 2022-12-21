Winter Program registration is now open for the City of Yellowknife.

As of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 Winter Recreation Programming is now open for registration. This includes pool programs, and a wide variety of activities for all age groups and abilities.

Carly Saunders, the Program Manager for the City of Yellowknife, shared some information about the several Drop-In programs that are also available.

“The Drop-In programs don’t require any pre-registration, we just have them available during the week. So Pickle Ball runs Monday to Friday at noon at the Multiplex, Basketball’s on Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock, Lawn Bowling on Tuesday at 2 o’clock, then we have Tennis that runs Monday to Friday at noon at the Field House.”

She added that, along with those programs, there will also be public skating, public swimming, and Aquafit will be making its debut in 2023. Aquafit will begin on January 9th, and will run on Monday and Wednesday nights at 8:00 pm at the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.

Saunders then shared some of the programming that *will* require registration.

“All of the swimming lessons, you need to pre-register for, and then we have a number of recreational leisure programs. Family Judo, Child Judo, there’s some climbing wall programs, there’s some craft classes and pre-school classes, and then anyone who’s interested in becoming a life guard, those courses will also be running in the new year.”

Saunders added that several of the programs already have waiting lists, and she expects the swimming lessons to be another popular choice.

While she didn’t give specifics, Saunders mentioned that 2023 will see some special events making a post-COVID return, and encourages residents to keep an eye on the Special Events tab on the City website.

The City’s “Program’s and Events” page can be found by clicking here.