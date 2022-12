Due to some last minute cancellations, Air Tindi has a special deal going for the holidays.

The airline company is offering two holiday flights where some extra room has been made. The first flight is on December 21st, and will be leaving the Yellowknife ATL Passenger Terminal at 3:00 pm. The second flight will be on January 2nd, and will be leaving the same terminal at noon.

The flights are being offered at $450, with taxes, and can be booked by calling Air Tindi at 867-669-8205.