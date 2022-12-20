The Fort Smith RCMP have laid charges against Donovan Avery Desjarlais for Assault and Uttering Threats. They believe he is avoiding police contact and are requesting assistance from the public to locate the individual.

A warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Donovan Avery Desjarlais has been issued for the following offences:

– 2 counts of Uttering Threats

– 1 count of Assault

– 1 count of Assault by Choking

Investigators are confident that Donovan Desjarlais is in the Fort Smith area and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Donovan Desjarlais is an indigenous male, approximately 178 cm/5’10 and 86 kg/190 pounds with short brown hair and scars across his forehead.

- Advertisement -

If you see Donovan Desjarlais, do not approach and call the Fort Smith RCMP immediately at 867-872-1111.

If you have information on his whereabouts, or any other serious crime, please call the Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111.