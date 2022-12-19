The City of Yellowknife is pleased to provide free downtown parking over the 2022 holiday season from December 21, 2022 to December 30, 2022.

To encourage shopping local and visits to the downtown core over the 2022 holiday season, the City is providing free parking at parking meters from December 21, 2022 to December 30, 2022. Residents will need to resume paying for parking on January 3, 2023. During this time, all other parking restrictions will still be enforced, including parking restrictions from 3:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM on Franklin Avenue.

For any questions regarding parking or restrictions, residents can call Municipal Enforcement at (867) 920-5630.