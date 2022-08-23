The Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce has just announced that Sandra MacKenzie, Partner at Lawson Lundell LLP, has been appointed as the organization’s President effective August 23. Ms. MacKenzie succeeds Rob Warburton, who has taken a leave of absence from the board after serving as President for the past eleven months.

Sandra MacKenzie practices in the areas of labour and employment, human rights, and administrative law. She acts as an advocate for governments, private companies, and administrative boards in both the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Sandra works with clients in both unionized and non-unionized environments. She provides advice on wrongful dismissal, employment standards, occupational health and safety, labour relations, and human rights issues. She also conducts workplace investigations, assessments, and restorations for various clients.

Sandra is a member of the bars of Ontario (2008), Northwest Territories (2011), and Nunavut (2012). She is a member of the Work Place Harassment and Violence Prevention Regulations Roster of Investigators; she serves on the Executive Committee of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories; is a member of the Canadian Association of Counsel for Employers (CACE); serves on the Discipline Committee of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories; and serves on the Discipline Committee of the Law Society of Nunavut. Until recently she served as the Chair of the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation.

Several other members of the Chamber expressed their excitement for Sandra’s new position. Melissa Syer, Executive Director of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce, explained that Sandra’s experience in practicing law in the NWT for the last decade will strengthen the Yellowknife Chamber’s governance, advocacy work and support their goal of empowering the Yellowknife business community and promoting opportunities for Yellowknife’s growth.