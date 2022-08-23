News Alerts Sign Up
GNWT Offering Grants for Truth and Reconciliation Day Events

By Connor Pitre
Supplied by GNWT.

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is making grant funding of up to $2500 available to support events that commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, 2022.

This initiative provides special, application-based grant funding to support Indigenous governments and Indigenous organizations to plan and deliver National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events in communities and locations across the Northwest Territories (NWT).

The deadline for applications is September 2, 2022.

