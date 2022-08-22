A new parking payment system will become operational at the Yellowknife Airport starting September 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. At that time, all vehicles will be required to get a ticket to enter the lots and pay a fee to exit.

The Yellowknife Airport has two separate parking lots. Vehicles parked in the lot located across from the terminal building prior to the system coming into effect will be allowed to exit free of charge until October 2, 2022 (inclusively). Vehicles remaining in the lot after October 2, 2022 will be required to pay a fee of $150.00 to exit the lot.

Vehicles remaining in the lot on November 19, 2022, will be considered abandoned and towed at the owner’s expense.

More information on the the new parking rates can be found by clicking here.