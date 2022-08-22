News Alerts Sign Up
Monday, August 22, 2022
News

Yellowknife RCMP investigating suspicious death

By True North FM News Room
The scene of a suspicious death in downtown Yellowknife on early Saturday morning. (Devin Bellinger, MyTrueNorthNow.com staff)

An investigation is underway after a suspicious death in downtown Yellowknife early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to an apartment in the downtown area, and found a deceased male. Few details have been released, however, authorities say death is considered suspicious and additional resources, including the NT RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit have been called in to help the investigation. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

