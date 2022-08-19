A crowd gathered at The Top Knight in Yellowknife for the 48 hour music video competition put on by Western Arctic Moving Pictures.

The night showcased 6 music videos created by local film crews for local artists. Teams only had 48 hours from Friday night until Sunday night to finish their respective projects.

The audience enjoyed each of the videos and participated in a short Q/A session after each video to learn a little more about the production.

Bran Ramsay, the Co-Executive Director for WAMP, shared their thoughts on how the event had been going.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been really rewarding to see how many musicians and filmakers registered to participate in this event, and I think the turnout really speaks to the hardwork and dedication people put in to their projects.”

The top 4 winners took home some lovely trophies as well as some WAMP prize money. The first, second and third place videos, along with the winner of the Audience Choice Award, will play on NorthwesTel Community TV.