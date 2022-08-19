News Alerts Sign Up
24.3 C
Yellowknife
Friday, August 19, 2022
type here...
Search
HomeNewsWAMP's 48 Hour Music Video Contest
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

WAMP’s 48 Hour Music Video Contest

By Connor Pitre

A crowd gathered at The Top Knight in Yellowknife for the 48 hour music video competition put on by Western Arctic Moving Pictures.

The night showcased 6 music videos created by local film crews for local artists. Teams only had 48 hours from Friday night until Sunday night to finish their respective projects.

The audience enjoyed each of the videos and participated in a short Q/A session after each video to learn a little more about the production.

Bran Ramsay, the Co-Executive Director for WAMP, shared their thoughts on how the event had been going.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been really rewarding to see how many musicians and filmakers registered to participate in this event, and I think the turnout really speaks to the hardwork and dedication people put in to their projects.”

The top 4 winners took home some lovely trophies as well as some WAMP prize money. The first, second and third place videos, along with the winner of the Audience Choice Award, will play on NorthwesTel Community TV.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News