News Alerts Sign Up
14.3 C
Yellowknife
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
type here...
Search
HomeContestsWild Rose Shows Inc. Yellowknife - Carnival VIP Sweepstakes
Contests

Wild Rose Shows Inc. Yellowknife – Carnival VIP Sweepstakes

The Carnival is coming to Yellowknife September 2nd – 5th and 8th -10th!

Tune in to True North Mornings with Tyler and Afternoons with Devin from Wednesday, August 24thWednesday September 7th for your chance to win 1 of 3 Pairs of VIP Tickets** for one fun day of unlimited rides and attractions courtesy of Wild Rose Shows Inc.!

Wild Rose Shows Inc. is one of Canada’s first carnivals with a history dating back to 1967. Enjoy over 50 rides and attractions, interactive games, diverse food an entertainment.

Good luck!

* Contest entrants must be from Yellowknife and surrounding areas.
** VIP Tickets valid to Yellowknife Carnival only.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

More

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News