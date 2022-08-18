News Alerts Sign Up
21.3 C
Yellowknife
Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...
Search
HomeNewsYellowknife Fire Department Respond to Range Lake Fire
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Yellowknife Fire Department Respond to Range Lake Fire

By Connor Pitre
A fire truck belonging to the Yellowknife Fire Division.
- Advertisement -

At approximately 2:10 p.m. on August 17th, the Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) received a call to service for a small wildland fire at Range Lake off of Butler Road and in behind the Center Ice Plaza. On arrival, the YKFD deployed hose lines to control a small creeping fire in the trees next to the lake.

YKFD crews quickly prevented the fire from spreading and remained on scene until the fire was extinguished. Environment and Natural Resources provided assistance and support with a helicopter for fire suppression. YKFD were on scene for approximately 2 hours. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the incident was determined to be a campfire left unattended.

The City wishes to remind residents that all open air burning requires a permit or an approved Fire Pit, in order to keep our community, our outdoor spaces, and ourselves safe and healthy.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News