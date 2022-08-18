- Advertisement -

At approximately 2:10 p.m. on August 17th, the Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) received a call to service for a small wildland fire at Range Lake off of Butler Road and in behind the Center Ice Plaza. On arrival, the YKFD deployed hose lines to control a small creeping fire in the trees next to the lake.

YKFD crews quickly prevented the fire from spreading and remained on scene until the fire was extinguished. Environment and Natural Resources provided assistance and support with a helicopter for fire suppression. YKFD were on scene for approximately 2 hours. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the incident was determined to be a campfire left unattended.

The City wishes to remind residents that all open air burning requires a permit or an approved Fire Pit, in order to keep our community, our outdoor spaces, and ourselves safe and healthy.