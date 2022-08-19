Wild Rose Shows Inc. Hay River – Carnival VIP Sweepstakes

By
John Kendal
-
- Advertisement -

The Carnival is coming to Hay River August 26th – 28th!

Enter* for your chance to win 2 VIP Tickets** for one fun day of unlimited rides and attractions courtesy of Wild Rose Shows Inc.!

Wild Rose Shows Inc. is one of Canada’s First Carnivals with a history dating back to 1967. Enjoy over 50 rides and attractions, interactive games, diverse food an entertainment.

The lucky winner will be announced Friday, August 26th!

- Advertisement -

Offer ends August 25th, 2022.

* Contest entrants must be from Hay River and surrounding areas.
** VIP Tickets valid to Hay River Carnival only.


Complete the form below to ENTER!

"*" indicates required fields

Your Birthday*
Your Name*
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -