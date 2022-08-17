- Advertisement -
Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Coco Chanel!
Check out Coco Chanel, a cheery 4-year-old husky cross who is looking for some parents who can keep up with her energetic, outgoing personality! This little angel loves spending her time playing fetch, exploring new places and smells and of course spending time with her people. Coco is good with most dogs and older children. She would love to find a patient home that will encourage her to learn new skills and be the best doggie pal she can be!
If you or someone you know would love to bring Coco Chanel home email adopt-foster@nwtspca.com
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -