Coco Chanel

By
Tyler Mathieson
-
Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Coco Chanel!
 

Check out Coco Chanel, a cheery 4-year-old husky cross who is looking for some parents who can keep up with her energetic, outgoing personality! This little angel loves spending her time playing fetch, exploring new places and smells and of course spending time with her people. Coco is good with most dogs and older children. She would love to find a patient home that will encourage her to learn new skills and be the best doggie pal she can be!

 
If you or someone you know would love to bring Coco Chanel home email adopt-foster@nwtspca.com
At The age of 20 a Young farm boy from Ontario,Freshly graduated from radio school was looking for an adventure. That's when on a whim he accepted a morning show job in Yellowknife,NT and man what an adventure it's been! Hey there, I'm Tyler and I've been the Host of True North Mornings since the end of 2018, But i've been in radio since 2015. When I'm not telling you about the weird stories I've found on the web or retelling true stories about alien encounters right here in the north, I love to watch movies and play video games all while informing my girlfriend on the next true crime documentary we should watch. Yes all the calls on Swap Shop are real. And yes I do actually own all the shirts you see me wear and thanks for listening.

