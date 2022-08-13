- Advertisement -

Rochdi’s Independent and True North FM is calling out for everyone to come support the Summer Food Drive for the YK Food Bank.

Visit Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road on Saturday August 27th & Sunday August 28th! When you check out you can make a donation to the Yellowknife Food Bank. Your donation will all you to submit a ballot for a chance to win some prizes from our amazing sponsors.

The True North Team will be on location both days from 11AM – 5PM so stop on by and make your donation with the team!

This incredible event couldn’t have been possible without the help from our outstanding group of sponsors.

- Advertisement -

Lets all help to make sure that the YK Food Bank is able to assist everyone in need!

- Advertisement -