The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has released a What We Heard Report on the department’s 2022 review of the Fire Prevention Act.

The report includes a summary of feedback received from engagement with stakeholders and members of the public that took place between May 26 and June 23, 2022.

Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) sought feedback from stakeholders and the public on a review of the Fire Prevention Act (FPA).

The Department conducted research to develop a paper to seek feedback about potential changes and revisions of the FPA, the Plan Review process, and consideration of a building standards framework. This review was intended to ensure that any proposed amendments or new legislation will establish a framework that best meets the needs of residents while protecting public safety.

