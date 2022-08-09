- Advertisement -

On July 15, a request for proposals for operators of the day and sobering centre services offered in Yellowknife closed without any bids.

To ensure continued services for these essential programs the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority will continue as operator of these services until at least March 31, 2023. During this time a new call for proposals will be issued to find an operator for this programming.

In the meantime, services will continue under the current operating hours with the day shelter service offered the at 4807, 49th street and sobering centre services at 5111, 50th street.