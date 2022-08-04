- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a report from August 1st, where a large quantity of lottery tickets were stolen from a commercial business located on Franklin Avenue (50th Avenue) in Yellowknife.

The Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the male in the attached photograph. He is described a being approximately 25-40 years of age, approximately 5’5- 5’6 with a thin build and wearing a beige baseball cap, a faded, red zip-up hoody, a black t-shirt and grey jogging pants. The man was observed to have facial hair. He is believed to have departed the commercial business on a bicycle.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.