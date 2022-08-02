- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Community Foundation (YKCF) announces the establishment of the Eva Henderson Memorial Fund, in memory of the late Eva Henderson, who passed away in January of this year.

Born in Edmonton on July 20th, 1925, Eva always had a cheery disposition and a welcoming smile and took the time to listen and give her full attention to all. She had the ability fully attend to every individual she encountered. Eva always knew she would be a nurse, later graduating from the Edmonton General Hospital and first registered in Alberta in 1948. Eva’s first few years were spent in remote areas of Alberta. After taking a break from nursing to raise a family, Eva returned to nursing in 1970 in Churchill, Manitoba before moving to Fort Smith and then to Yellowknife.

Eva was a founding member of the NWT Nursing Association and was an honorary lifetime member of the Association. She worked at the Stanton Cottage Hospital and helped with the establishment of homecare services in Yellowknife. A true northern nurse, Eva managed to see much of the North doing medical escort duty and community nursing.

The Yellowknife Community Foundation was formed in 1993 to provide interested individuals and organizations with a means of supporting projects in our community for the enduring future. The Foundation is not singularly dedicated to any specific area of support. It embodies a simple concept – that people working together can make a difference. The new fund will be established to support health care professionals pursuing educational opportunities including palliative care.