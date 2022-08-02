- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife RCMP responded to several impaired drivers over the long weekend.

On July 30th, at approximately 3:04 AM, the Yellowknife RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle near Bison Estates. The driver of the vehicle displayed signs of impairment by alcohol and failed a roadside screening device. The driver, a 23 year-old woman from Hay River, was arrested for impaired driving and later provided samples of their breath more than the legal limit.

Later that day, at 8:53 PM, the Yellowknife RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Williams Avenue. The driver of the vehicle displayed signs of impairment by alcohol and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving. The driver, a 38 year-old man from Quebec, later provided samples of their breath more than 2.5 times the legal limit.

On July 31st, at 2:30 AM, the Yellowknife RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle with no headlights being operated by the Sandstone Apartments. The traffic stop determined the driver, a 25 year-old man from Yellowknife, was impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and provided samples of their breath twice the legal limit.

Also on July 31st, around 11:28 AM, the Yellowknife RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle at the intersection of Matonabee Street and Gitzel Street after observing the driver of the vehicle stick an open bottle of alcohol out of their window. The driver, a 21 year-old man from Yellowknife, failed a roadside screening device and later provided samples of their breath more than the legal limit.

All of these drivers face impaired driving charges and will appear in court at a later date.