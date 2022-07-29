- Advertisement -

During the early morning hours of July 27, members of the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP Detachment responded to a report of a break and enter at the Anglican Church in Tuktoyaktuk. Upon arrival, investigators noted entry had been gained into the chapel and various religious items were damaged and or strewn about on the floor of the church.

The investigation is continuing. Police are requesting the assistance of the public to help solve this crime. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP at 977-1111.