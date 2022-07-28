- Advertisement -

On July 28th, at approximately 6:56 AM, the Yellowknife RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter at the downtown liquor store on 49th Street. Police attended and determined a male had smashed the front glass door of the store before entering the store and fleeing with multiple of bottles of alcohol.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The identity of the male suspect is unknown. They were described by witnesses as approximately 5’5 and 21 years of age.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.