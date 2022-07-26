- Advertisement -

To support their commitment to safe roadways, the Northwest Territories RCMP have deployed roadside screening devices for cannabis (THC), across the territory.

The devices are designed to take an oral fluid sample and determine whether the driver of a motor vehicle is under the influence of THC. The tests are conducted in a similar fashion to roadside alcohol tests and they can be completed in about 15 minutes. The device will then tell the officer if the driver is over the legal limit.

It is a criminal offence to operate a motor vehicle, boat, snowmobile, all-terrain vehicle or other motorized conveyance while under the influence of THC in excess of this limit. Impaired operation of motor vehicles by alcohol and drugs remains an issue within the territory. Impaired driving is dangerous and entirely preventable. RCMP officers are committed to ensuring safe roadways in the communities we serve and will be conducting enforcement activities to ensure those using the roadways are sober.

Here are some tips to keep safe:

- Advertisement -

– Plan ahead – Do not let friends or family drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Arrange for a designated driver or take a taxi.

– Don’t drive high – THC increases your chances of getting into a collision. This risk increases significantly when cannabis is combined with alcohol.

– Remember there is no legal limit for other substances. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of any amount of illicit substances is against the law.