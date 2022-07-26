- Advertisement -

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has released its What We Heard Report on proposed amendments to the Northwest Territories Official Languages Act.

The department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) invited Indigenous Governments, Francophone organizations, Language Board representatives and the public to provide their feedback on the proposed amendments. These amendments seek to better reflect the intended function of the NWT Languages Commissioner and the Language Boards, ensure that the Act is protecting the NWT Official Languages rights in NWT communities, and emphasize the importance of language protection as a means of implementing the articles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The What We Heard Report includes a summary of feedback from engagement that took place in May-June 2022. Stakeholders were encouraged to review a plain language summary document and provide feedback in writing, by phone, or through one-on-one meetings with ECE.

Input from the engagement will inform the development of a legislative proposal, with the intention of making amendments to the Act in the life of the 19th Legislative Assembly.