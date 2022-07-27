- Advertisement -
Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Eli.
“Eli is a very intelligent boy looking for some active parents who can keep up with his big personality. He has shown great improvement with his manners and leash walk training and is waiting for someone who can provide him with lots of mental stimulation. Eli is such a playful curious buy, you would never have a boring day again with him by your side! This happy goofball is waiting patiently for his special someone to take a chance on him and show them what a loving loyal dog he is.”
If you or someone you know would love to bring Eli home email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com
