The Government of Northwest Territories has just released its third free mental health and wellness subscription box to NWT youth.

These boxes are being made available to youth and organizations serving youth as part of the My Voice My Choice Campaign for youth wellness. The box includes a variety of health and mental wellness resources, such as topic-specific materials, as well as individual and group activities such as colouring sheets and activity kits by northern-based artists.

There are five different subscription boxes, each with a unique theme:

Sexual Health

Healthy Relationships

Healthy Coping

Self Harm and Suicide

Substance Use and Mental Health

The theme of this month’s box is “Healthy Coping.”, and Youth aged 13-18, and organizations that serve them, can request a box by emailing mha@gov.nt.ca.Launched in 2011, My Voice My Choice is a social marketing campaign that provides NWT youth with information to positively influence their choices and behaviours related to their mental wellness. The free subscription boxes contain resources on a variety of health and wellness topics designed for youth aged 13 to 18.