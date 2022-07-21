- Advertisement -

A strike is expected to take place among WestJet employees in the coming days, though it is not likely to have a large impact on Yellowknife flights.

The union representing support staff at WestJet Airlines in Vancouver and Calgary say their 700 employees could be on strike by next Wednesday.

WestJet says it’s working on a backup -plan in case some of its workers walk off the job next week. The union representing baggage handlers and customer service agents in Calgary and Vancouver voted overwhelmingly to strike, with nearly 98 percent of employees in favour.

Wages top the list of contract issues, and WestJet officials say the vote is a common step in the labour negotiation process and wasn’t unexpected adding the airline is committed to continuing negotiations.

In July 2022, 181 commercial flights arrived and departed the Yellowknife Airport on an average weekly basis. In the same period of time, WestJet only had 10 flights go through the airport. That is only about six percent of Yellowknife flights