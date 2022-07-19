- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife will be taking a closer look at its roads for the next few days.

Starting on July 19th, the City government will be using special 360 degree video imagery to inspect the condition of roads and roadside assets. Residents may see the scanning vehicle out and about until July 29th. The information it collects will be critical to help improve planning and management of the Yellowknife streets, as well as assets like street lights and traffic signs.

The City recognizes there may be concerns about what imagery is collected and how it is used. The City is committed to collecting and using imagery data responsibly, while maintaining privacy and the protection of personal information.

Any imagery that contains any personal information will only be used when it is needed to support the delivery of services, and the city will not engage in the selling or trading of said information. The City will limit access to any images that contain personal information, and any information that is not deemed useful for the delivery of services will be deleted.

Residents can check when the scanning vehicle may be in their neighbourhood by looking at the project schedule, which can be found by clicking here.