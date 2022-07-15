- Advertisement -

The Northwest Territories now has a new statutory holiday!

the GNWT has recently amended the Employment Standards Act, and has added the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to the list of statutory holidays, to be observed on September 30 annually, beginning in 2022.

The day was first made a holiday just last year. After its implementation, the GNWT spoke with Indigenous governments and organizations, businesses, industry organizations and labour groups, non-profit organizations, community governments, and the general public on whether or not it could be made into a stat holiday. They also made sure to do so in a way that would ensure the holiday would be observed in a way that considers and respects their views.

All parties gave overwhelming support to the idea. Feedback gathered during engagement indicated that other meaningful action needs to take place alongside this day, such as events, ceremonies, education, and supports for NWT residents.

Over the coming months, the GNWT will continue to work with Indigenous governments and organizations, and community governments to explore how the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation could be further supported and acknowledged beyond the establishment of a statutory holiday.