Effective immediately, the mandatory ban on open-air fires that has been in place since Monday, July 4, 2022, has been lifted for the City of Yellowknife. Burning is permitted in approved fire pits only. Burning in an unapproved pit will result in a fine. The City of Yellowknife’s Fire Division may issue a Fire Ban at any point due to changes and increased risk from weather and environmental conditions. The City of Yellowknife Fire Division will continue to monitor conditions and notify the public of any status changes as they occur.

It is strongly recommended that residents continue to be fire safe and practice fire safety at all times, burn responsibly, and ensure your fire is cold before leaving.

More information about fire safety can be found by clicking here.