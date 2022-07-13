- Advertisement -

Yellowknife residents are still waiting to see the city’s parking meter system receive its promised upgrade.

At the end of May, it was announced that the city’s parking meter app would no longer be available for use. The City and its Municipal Enforcement Division began working with a new provider to establish a similar user interface and platform that will have the same features residents are used to.

In the days after the former service was removed, an increase in parking tickets became visibly noticeable. In some areas of the downtown core, nearly every vehicle parked on the street had a yellow ticket tucked under the wiper blades.

Six weeks were given as the estimated time until the new service was expected to be available. Six weeks later, there is still no sign at the moment of any new parking meter app.

We reached out to city officials for an update, and while nobody was available for a direct interview, the following statement was provided.

“The City of Yellowknife has been diligently working with its new Parking Meter App provider, Passport, to resume services for users as soon as possible since the previous provider, MacKay Pay, suspended services to all clients, including the City. The new app will have a similar interface and platform for users, and there are no price increases for parking. The City thanks residents for their patience as we work to restore this service.”

Finding a spot to park in a city can be a rather large annoyance, especially when there are no available parking meters, or you don’t have change for one. An update will be provided as soon as one is available.