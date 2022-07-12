- Advertisement -

On July 4th, the Hay River RCMP received a report of sexual assault involving two adult victims.

An investigation was launched by the Hay River RCMP and the NT RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit which resulted in each of the following three males being arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code:

Maher SELLEMI (age 38)

Amine ZAHI (Age 40)

Hassen ZELLMA (age 37)

The men have been released on an undertaking to attend Hay River Territorial Court on August 29th.